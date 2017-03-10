Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack on November 2, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack have called it quits on their relationship after less than two years of marriage, a source tells Us Weekly.

The pair got engaged in August 2014, shortly after Parrack, 36, split with his first wife, Ciera Parrack. Rambin and the True Blood alum went on to tie the knot in October 2015 in Buda, Texas. The Hunger Games actress, 26, shared the news on her Instagram with a photo of their wedding rings.

The last time Rambin shared an Instagram photo with Parrack was on February 8, but she has since deleted it. Later in the month, she took to Twitter to promote her husband's directing job on Fragmented Frida. Parrack, for his part, posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram on February 14 calling Rambin his "forever Valentine."



This was the first marriage for Rambin, who was previously linked to Britney Spears' ex Jason Trawick, and the second for Parrack.

