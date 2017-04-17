Lily Collins Received the Sweetest Letter From Michelle Obama

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Definitely one for the scrapbooks! Lily Collins got a very special letter in the mail on Monday, April 17, from none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Rules Don't Apply actress, 28, shared the letter with her 6.5 million Instagram followers in a short video. "Best way to start off my week!" she captioned the clip. "I can't believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It's absolutely epic. I'm in complete shock but just had to share!"

The letter was in response to Collins — whose dad is musician Phil Collins — sending a copy of her book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. "Dear Lily: I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book. The gift was such a nice gesture and I look forward to sharing it with my daughters," the former FLOTUS wrote.

"The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me, and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future,” Obama, 53, continued. "I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book so I wanted to share it with you."

The quote read: "Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them." The letter ended with another note of thanks and well wishes.

The Mirror Mirror star was overcome with excitement. "I'm gonna treasure this forever and ever and ever, and I can't believe that she's supporting my book, and it really is just a huge, amazing moment for me," she raved, before showing off "the coolest part," a Wonder Woman stamp on the envelope.

In a follow-up post that showed the typed and signed letter, Collins wrote, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Michelle Obama, for your encouragement and support. You have no idea what this means to me. And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything. You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these!"

