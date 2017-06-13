Lindsey Vonn Has the Cutest Workout Buddy: Her Dog Lucy!

Even her puppy is sporty! Lindsey Vonn shared the cutest video of her dog, Lucy, watching her while she works out at the gym on Monday, June 12.

The pro skiier, 32, posted a slo-mo clip of herself dressed in a white top, workout leggings and sneakers and doing a box jump at Red Bull’s Santa Monica fitness center. In the video, the cute pup sits on top of the box with her eyes glued on her guardian, and she doesn’t even flinch when Vonn gets close to her.



I have a great coach watching my form 😜 @vonndogs #givesyouwings A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

“I have a great coach watching my form @vonndogs #givesyouwings,” the athlete captioned the pic. She also tagged her Instagram account for pics of her pooch Lucy, as well as her rescue dogs Leo and Bear.

Vonn posted a photo earlier in the day Monday on her dogs’ account, announcing that Lucy came along for her trip to Los Angeles. In the photo, the canine is zipped up inside a Louis Vuitton dog carrier. “Back to the sunshine!” the caption read.

The Olympian adopted Lucy in January 2016 during a trip to Europe. “I found a puppy!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "So excited to welcome this sweetheart into my life! I got her in Italy but unfortunately she isn’t a rescue since it was next to impossible to adopt a dog in most countries over here.”

