Nearly a month after announcing her split from Tom D'Agostino, Luann de Lessepps will open up about the relationship in a one-on-one sit-down with Andy Cohen, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us exclusively that although the exes "are in contact right now,” the businessman has no part in the television special. “He wasn’t [asked to appear on the show],” the insider says. "He hasn’t filmed anything."

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

The former couple announced their split on August 3 after close to seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, wrote on Twitter. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Split rumors had been surrounding the couple in weeks prior, following reports that the duo had a physical confrontation at an NYC restaurant in mid-July. However, a source close to the pair, who married on December 31 in Palm Beach, dismissed the incident as something that got blown out of proportion. "I think that they got caught in public in a fight and all of the sudden that turns into them fighting a lot,” the insider told Us at the time. "They haven’t really been fighting that much.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bravo fans have seen Cohen engage in similar intimate sit-down conversations with another Real Housewives star as well. In February 2016, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Joe Giudice sat down with the host to discuss their concerns prior to Teresa heading to prison.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!