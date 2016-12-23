Lucy Hale Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They messed with the wrong girl. Lucy Hale took to Twitter on Thursday, December 22, to address her topless pics that recently leaked online. The Pretty Little Liars actress, 27, slammed the unknown perpetrator for invading her privacy and, yes, even told them to “kiss [her] ass.”

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something. Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” she wrote on Thursday afternoon, seemingly referencing 2014’s widespread celebrity iCloud hack, in which stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst’s nude photos were leaked. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”



Hale expressed her gratitude to fans and followers who have voiced their support — and concluded her statement by sending a very sassy message to the hacker.

“Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I’ve been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much,” she added. “And to whoever did this…kiss my ass.”



As previously reported by TMZ on December 21, Hale’s lawyer, famed Hollywood attorney Marty Singer, sent a threatening letter to Celeb Jihad — a website that shares naked pictures of celebrities — which posted two photos of the “Love Tonight” singer, showing her breasts, nipples and her distinguishable rib cage tattoo which reads “Courage, dear heart.”



TMZ reports that Singer insists that the Freeform star owns the photos and that they were meant for a friend. According to the outlet, Celeb Jihad is reviewing the legal letter, but for now, the NSFW snaps of Hale remain on the site.



