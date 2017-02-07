They must be her lucky stars! Madonna has been granted permission to adopt two more children from Malawi after the impoverished African nation’s High Court gave its approval, according to Reuters.



The Queen of Pop, 58, was inside the courtroom when the approval ruling was delivered, Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi's judiciary told Reuters on Tuesday, February 7.



"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," Mvula told Reuters, noting that the Grammy winner was beaming after the decision was made. "Within a year she should provide us with a home survey report which the court has ordered her to provide."

According to the news agency, Mvula said that it is against the law to provide more details about the two kids Madonna plans on adopting.



As previously reported by the Associated Press, the “Living for Love” singer (who adopted son David and daughter Mercy James, both 11, from Malawi in 2008 and 2009) initially appeared before the country’s High Court on January 25 to ask for permission to adopt again.



However, the chart-topping diva denied the report in a statement to Us Weekly. "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," she told Us at the time. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”



During an October 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Madonna — who founded her Raising Malawi foundation that year to benefit the orphans and underprivileged children living in the third-world nation — shared why she was inspired to adopt from that part of the world.

“To see 8-year-olds in charge of households. To see mothers dying, with Kaposi's sarcoma lesions all over their bodies. To see open sewages everywhere. To see what I saw. It is a state of emergency. As far as I'm concerned, the adoption laws have to be changed to suit that state of emergency,” she said. “I think if everybody went there, they'd want to bring one of those children home with them and give them a better life."



The superstar also told Winfrey that the adoption process in Malawi is rather difficult. When she adopted Mercy and David, some Malawians accused the government of allowing Madonna to bypass laws that bar non-residents from adopting children.

"I assure you it doesn't matter who you are or how much money you have, nothing goes fast in Africa," she explained. "There are no adoption laws in Malawi. And I was warned by my social worker that because there were no known laws in Malawi, they were more or less going to have to make them up as we went along. And she did say to me, 'Pick Ethiopia. Go to Kenya. Don't go to Malawi because you're just going to get a hard time.'"

Madonna adopted David with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, whom she divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage. She shares 16-year-old son Rocco with the British filmmaker too. The music icon is also mom of Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon.



