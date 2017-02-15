Family ties! Madonna’s four oldest kids already have a strong bond with twins Esther and Stella, who the pop icon recently adopted from Malawi, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

As Us previously reported, Madonna, 58, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, that she was “overjoyed” after adopting the 4-year-old girls from Home of Hope, the same Malawi orphanage where she met son David in 2006. "They are now part of our family," she wrote. That family includes Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and 11-year-olds David and Mercy, who were both adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

"They love the twins," the Madonna source tells Us of the "Living for Love" singer's brood. "When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it." Lourdes and Madonna first met the girls on a volunteer trip last July for Madonna's nonprofit, Raising Malawi. At the time, Madonna shared a photo on Instagram of her oldest daughter with the girls who would later become her sisters. The twins' heartbreaking story — their birth mother died days after giving birth and their birth father is unable to support them — "really touched Madonna," adds the pal.

Madonna is already protecting the girls. On January 25, the Michigan native denied adoption rumors "for security reasons," explains the friend.

Now, Esther and Stella will move into the $40 million, 13-bedroom townhouse on NYC's Upper East Side that the Grammy winner shares with David and Mercy. (Lourdes is currently a student at the University of Michigan and Rocco spends most of the year living with his dad in London.) The girls, who do not speak English, will be accompanied by a Malawian caretaker to ease the transition. The source promises, "Madonna will give the girls an amazing life."



