Taylor Swift left a scarf at her ex-boyfriend’s sister’s house, according to her 2012 hit “All Too Well," which is widely believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. Now, his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, says it's possible the scarf is still in her possession.



In the hit song off her album Red, Swift, 27, sings: "I left my scarf there at your sister's house, and you still got it in your drawer even now.” She and Jake began dating in October 2010 before calling it quits a few months later. During their brief relationship, Swift was spotted walking with Maggie while wearing a scarf, leading fans to later speculate that “All Too Well” was about that encounter.

During a segment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 12, the host read an email from a fan asking if she still has the scarf in question. “I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this?” Maggie said. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before and I’ve been like, what are you talking about?”

Jake, however, is much more guarded about his relationship with his ex. In March, the actor shut down a reporter who asked about Swift. "I’m not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don’t think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details,” he said to Guardian reporter Tim Jonze. "I’m old school in that way.”



Jonze then asked why he would date Swift (who’s been known to write songs about past romances) and if he had listened to any of her songs that are rumored to be about him, which, along with “All Too Well” include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and “Red.” Jake sat in silence for a long period of time before saying: “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

The actor alluded to the question about Swift later in the interview, while discussing a meeting with Barack Obama."[Obama] told me: 'You have a job as an artist to help people through difficult times, to illuminate things through art. That’s your job.’ And my parents have always said that, too,” he said. "And I’m sure you know it, because you seem like a very smart person who has done their research, particularly into tabloid research, which is obviously the most important of all research.”

