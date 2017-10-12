Margot Robbie quietly tied the knot with director Tom Ackerley last year, but their life together hasn't changed much since.

"My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome," the actress, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of her movie Goodbye Christopher Robin at the New York Public Library in NYC on Wednesday, October 11. "We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now."

Robbie and Ackerley, also 27, exchanged vows in a top-secret ceremony on the Gold Coast in her native Australia. It is unclear when the ultra private couple began dating, though they worked together on the World War II drama Suite Française in 2014.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The actress also opened up to Us about her badass role in the 2016 superhero film Suicide Squad. "After Wolf of Wall Street, it was nice to know that people appreciated my work, but to have young kids now come up and say, 'I love Harley Quinn,' that's the coolest thing," she said. "Seeing a young girl on the subway reading a Harley Quinn comic. Yeah, it makes me so happy."



