New year, new chances! Mariah Carey was paid “over seven figures” to perform at a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter’s wedding on Saturday, January 14, a source close to the Grammy winner confirms to Us Weekly. The well-paid gig comes after Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

The “Emotions” singer dedicated her smash hit “We Belong Together” to 19-year-old bride Irene Kogan and her new husband, Daniel Kevey. According to videos posted to social media, Carey also performed hits such as “My All” and “It’s Like That.” According to the Daily Mail, Kogan’s grandfather is billionaire Valery Kogan, who owns Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Elton John also performed at the lavish wedding, dedicating “Tiny Dancer” to the blonde bride. DJ Mark Ronson also spun at the bash, and actor Antonio Banderas reportedly gave a speech.



The over-the-top nuptials were held at London's Landmark Hotel.



Carey, who according to the source sang live at the wedding, informed fans that she would be taking a break from social media after addressing her NYE snafu in an audio message on January 8. The singer claimed in her statement that she was “foiled” and her performance was turned “into an opportunity to humiliate” her.

Her rep previously told Us that Carey was sabotaged, while Dick Clark Productions responded in a statement that allegations of sabotage are "defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”



