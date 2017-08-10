Shots fired! Mariah Carey’s ex-choreographer and creative director slammed the singer’s recent performances in a new interview.



“It's just typical Mariah," Anthony Burrell, who was fired by Carey shortly after her disastrous 2016 performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, told Complex. "Mariah is clear: when she doesn’t wanna do something, she doesn’t do it. She’s performing with lackluster and no f—ks given, and it’s taking away her star."​



Burrell worked with the pop star for four years and says her current team is inexperienced. “You're a legend," he said to Complex. "But you don’t care, your team doesn’t care. They’re not guiding and directing her. She’s back to where she was before. It's not like she's never looked this bad before; I just stepped her game up."



“Working with an artist like Mariah, who’s not a mover first, it’s always a challenge to get them to think physically and not just vocally,” Burrell continued. "You always have to keep in mind that they’re a singer first. The priority is not teaching them 100 counts of 8, or endless routines. I wanted to give Mariah a modern push to revamp her, give her a fresher, more modern feel, make her more aware of her body and her lines, and not look like her feet hurt when she’s walking."



The Grammy winner blamed her New Year’s Eve lip syncing snafu on a faulty earpiece. The singer and her team later claimed that Dick Clark Productions had sabotaged the performance for ratings, an allegation the production company slammed as "defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."



