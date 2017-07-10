Marilyn Manson shared a touching tribute after his father passed away on Friday, July 7.

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” the musician, 48, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his childhood in which he smiles alongside his dad. "He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now.”

The artist added: "I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Manson had shared a photo on Twitter of him and Warner on Sunday, June 18. "For Hugh so loved the world he made me,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair, both wearing Manson’s famous goth-inspired stage makeup and black outfits. "Happy Father's Day.”

In the photo, the two stare directly at the camera with blank expressions as Manson hugs his father from behind.

Manson revealed that he joined the cast of FX series Sons of Anarchy in 2014 as a way to make his father happy. "Sons has been such a big part of my life, as well as my father's," Manson said in a press release at the time. "So I was determined to make him proud by being involved in what will probably be remembered as the most amazing piece of television cinema. After all, the very heart of SOA is about that relationship. So, now all I need is a motorcycle."

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, lost his mother, Barbara Wyer, in 2014 after an ongoing battle with dementia. “To the first and greatest believer in me I hope I see you again someday,” he wrote in a Facebook post on May 18, 2014. “But not now, because I have more things I promised I would do.”

In the post, Manson made a promise to his late mother. “I’ll make you proud and satisfied that you know that you made the son you wanted,” he wrote. “I love you."

