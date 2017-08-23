He’s come a long way from his underwear modeling days! Mark Wahlberg is the world’s highest paying actor of 2017, according to Forbes.



The 46-year-old actor topped the annual list by earning $68 million for movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and Daddy’s Home 2. Although his most recent Transformers film wasn’t a box-office hit, the Boston native is laughing all the way to the bank.



“I grew up with nothing,” he told Men’s Fitness in a 2015 interview. “In America, in one generation you can turn that around.”

Walhberg took the top spot from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who came in second, with $65 million for his roles in Baywatch and the Jumanji reboot. He also pulls in a hefty paycheck for his role as Spencer Strasmore on HBO’s Ballers.

Johnson, 45, grew up poor and lived through an eviction as a teen. “I love being able to create big movies or TV shows that entertain people, that make them happy,” he told the Associated Press in April 2017. “I know what it’s like to earn a dollar. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck and wonder how you’re going to pay the rent. I know what it’s like to be evicted.”



Vin Diesel, The Rock’s costar from The Fate of Furious, was third on the list, making $54.5 million. Adam Sandler is the fourth highest paid at $50.5 million, thanks his production deal with Netflix, while Jackie Chan landed in fifth place at $49 million. See the entire list of the highest paid actors of 2017 here.

Emma Stone topped Forbes’ highest paid actress of 2017 list with $26 million. That amount, which landed her in first place, is still less than what 14 of the men on Forbes’ list earned, including her La La Land costar Ryan Gosling.



