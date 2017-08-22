Married at First Sight’s Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek are divorcing after one year of marriage, the couple announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 22.

"It hasn't been an easy year, but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry,” DeGroot wrote. "We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness. While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating.”

"Still got nothin' but love for @codyknapek !” the dietitian continued. "Thank you to everyone who supported us on our journey! We hope you will be respectful and understanding of our decision. I went into #MAFS trusting that this was God's or some greater power's plan and I stand by that now. Still a big believer in love and looking forward to the future. 💜”

Knapek added on Twitter: "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the #MarriedAtFirstSight fans that have shown us love and rooted for us along the way.”

As seen on the Lifetime reality series, which documented the first few months of their marriage following their August 6, 2016, wedding date, the couple often struggled with intimacy issues throughout their relationship. On the show’s July 6 episode, Knapek explained, “Not having sex delays everything else.” However, the pair decided to give their marriage a shot and remain together on the show’s recent season finale.

