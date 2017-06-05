Are they or aren’t they? Mehgan James is fighting back against rumors that she leaked the news that she was dating Rob Kardashian in order to gain fame and social media followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, denied that he was involved with James, 26, on Thursday, June 1, tweeting, “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

Despite his denial, multiple sources insisted to Us Weekly that the pair have been dating. “Mehgan has been telling friends she has been dating Rob for months and definitely giving everyone around her the impression that she is with Rob and that it’s very real but that they’ve been careful to keep it on the down-low,” one insider told Us.



In a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, June 5, James shared a TMZ report that claimed she was spreading the story to the media. “1) I did not fake anything . Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating rob . Any one that asked I told them it was not true,” she captioned the pic of TMZ’s website. “It takes two people to fake a relationship , any one who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot !!”

The Bad Girls Club alum went on to say that she is successful on her own and doesn’t need to use Kardashian’s name for publicity. “I’ve been working in entertainment since I was 18 I’ve done a multitude of Tv shows as well as a couple films .As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years,” she continued. “OH wait , I have a college degree and AM a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now. So for FAME? Y’all are REACHING!”



The former VH1 star also reiterated her previous comments that she doesn’t have the power to plant a story. “Like I said in a previous post, im just ‘Mehgan something’ that most of you never even heard of!!! So how would I have the power to MAKE UP A BS STOTY [sic] and get media outlets to RUN IT?? How sway?” she wrote.

She concluded her post by quipping, “If I ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be PRINCE HARRY!!!!!!!!! Not rob Kardashian!!!"

