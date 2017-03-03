First Lady Melania Trump surprised kids at the New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City on Thursday, March 2, and read them Dr. Seuss books in honor of National Read Across America Day, which also happens to be the late author’s birthday. (Dr. Seuss would have been 113.)



"Do you know what is today? It's reading day. So it's reading day and I came here to encourage everyone to read, and to just think about books and what you want to achieve in life and just extend your horizon and think very, very outside of the box," the former model told the children, CNN reports.

FLOTUS read the kids Oh, the Places You'll Go!, which according to a White House press release, is her and 10-year-old son Barron Trump’s favorite book.

While at the medical center, President Donald Trump's wife, 46, also posed for photos with the kids, debuting what looked like a shorter haircut. “Honoring children #worldbookday @NYPhospital,” the official FLOTUS Twitter account read on Thursday, along with a snap of Melania reading to the kids in a playroom.

Her visit comes after she made appearances at the White House earlier this week, attending President Trump's joint address to Congress and a bill signing in the Oval Office on closing the gender gap in STEM education. Melania, who wore a stunning red dress, also stopped by Children’s National hospital in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, March 1.



