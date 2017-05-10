Michael Parks Dead: ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Dies at 77

Michael Parks, who was known for his roles in Kill Bill, Twins Peaks, Argo and dozens of other films and shows, died on Tuesday, May 9, at age 77.

His agent, Jane Schulman, confirmed to the Associated Press that Parks passed away in Los Angeles. Parks' cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The actor’s career spanned five decades, during which time he starred in more than 100 films and TV series. After many smaller roles and made-for-TV movies, he got his big break in 1996’s From Dusk ’til Dawn. He went on to appear in several of Quentin Tarantino’s films, including the Kill Bill movies and Django Unchained.

He was also known for his role as casino owner Jean Renault on Twin Peaks and his parts in the movies Argo, The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford and director Kevin Smith’s movies Tusk and Red Slate.

Smith paid tribute to Parks in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 10. “I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “I wrote both #RedSlate and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much.”

