Mike Pence's Daughter Charlotte in Agent Training Program at UTA

Vice President Mike Pence's daughter Charlotte Pence is enrolled in an agent training program at United Talent Agency in Los Angeles, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

Charlotte, 24, has been training at the famed agency since September. "It seems like she's doing a good job," the source tells Us.

It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Charlotte is interested in the industry. She graduated from DePaul University in Boston in June 2016 with a double major in digital cinema and English. During her time in college, she traveled to Colombia on a service trip through the school's ministry, joined the Chi Omega sorority and studied abroad in Oxford, England.



Charlotte was one of the directors of the mental illness documentary For the Records. She also worked as an associate producer and cowriter of Fleeced, a doc that won nine Regional Emmys. She cites her father as her inspiration.

"He's a dreamer," she told her college newspaper, The DePaulia, in August 2016. "He encourages the best in everybody, whether it's family or staff or people he just meets. I would say he's extremely excited about this position, he's very humbled by it, definitely. He's a happy dreamer — he has such a good, positive attitude all the time. I'm constantly learning from him, especially in this position, but even before that. Just watching him stand up for what's right and fight for what he believes in and really go after his dreams, has encouraged me to go after my dreams and pursue what I want to do."

The vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, are also the parents of son Michael, a Marine Corps officer, and daughter Audrey, a recent graduate of Northeastern University in Boston.



The White House and UTA did not respond to Us Weekly's request for comment.

