Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego, California, on Sunday, June 18, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the Whiplash actor was arrested around 12:25 a.m. Teller, 30, was allegedly showing “symptoms of being intoxicated from alcohol” and was “slurring his speech, swaying from side to side and had bloodshot eyes” while partying with a group of guy friends, the police department tells Us.

According to the report, Teller was deemed unable to take care of himself and brought to a local detox facility to sleep off his intoxication.

“Upon arrival at the detox center, Teller was uncooperative with staff and police took him to the jail and arrested him,” the San Diego Police Department tells Us. “He was in jail for four hours before being released on bail.”

Teller was arrested for being drunk in public, which is a misdemeanor.

The actor most recently made headlines in December after being involved in a scary car accident with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, after an Uber driver slammed into his truck. As previously reported, the impact caused his Bronco truck to flip over.

“Me and @keleighsperry are OK. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable,” he tweeted at the time. "This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.”

