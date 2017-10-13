Minka Kelly Shuts Down Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors: ‘F—k Off’

Minka Kelly is shutting down rumors that her relationship with Jesse Williams ended the Grey’s Anatomy star’s five-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee.



An Instagram user asked Kelly, 37, to clarify the reports on Thursday, October 12, writing in an Instagram comment: “I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing."

The Friday Night Lights alum fired back: "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f--k off."

Later, another user chimed in to commend Kelly on her response while noting that the original commenter’s post had been deleted. “I don’t know where your f—k off comment went but it was pretty awesome,” the person wrote, to which Kelly replied, “I didn’t delete it and I stand by it. Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

Us Weekly first broke the news that the Grey's Anatomy star, 36, and Kelly began dating earlier this year. "It's been a few months," an insider told Us in May. "They're legit."

Williams and his estranged wife filed for divorce in April and have since been battling in court over custody of their two children, daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

The actor addressed his divorce, as well as the cheating rumors, while appearing in Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44 video. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he said. "And all of a sudden motherf--kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Williams and Kelly, who have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, are still going strong. A source told Us exclusively on Wednesday, October 11: "Jesse and Minka took a few steps back because of the publicity, but they are still seeing each other."



