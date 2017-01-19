Heather Wilson and her toddler daughter, London. Credit: Courtesy of Heather Wilson

Heather Wilson can’t get out of bed. “Chemo is the worst,” the single mom from Conyers, Georgia, tells Us Weekly. “You lose your sense of taste. It puts sores in your mouth. You literally can’t eat.”

Wilson, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in June 2016, isn’t the only one battling cancer in her household. This past December, Wilson’s 15-month-old daughter, London, began regularly bleeding in her diaper. The cause: a stage III yolk tumor in her ovaries.

“All I heard was ‘tumor’ and ‘childhood cancer,’” Wilson, 32, tells Us. “I’ve never felt what I felt at that moment. My body was convulsively crying like, ‘This is my fight. This is my fight, not my baby’s.’”

Both mother and daughter are undergoing chemotherapy at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta. “London has been nauseous, and she lost all of her hair,” says Wilson. “She looked like Little Debbie on the little box … she had that many curls. Now they’re all gone and it’s really hard.”

Wilson is finding strength in her toddler. “London doesn’t even act like anything is different. She’s so strong,” says the Chili’s server. “She loves music. She loves to dance. She’ll throw her hand up and drop her little booty! And she loves to climb.”

As for their future, Wilson is optimistic. “You just take it one day at a time and trust these doctors because they’re good doctors,” she tells Us. “They seem positive, so I have to stay positive too.”

A family member set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of their medical expenses.

