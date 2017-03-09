Her little calf is here! Erin Dietrich, who went viral over the weekend as "giraffe mom," has given birth to a baby boy, she announced on Facebook on Wednesday, March 8.

"He's here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches," Dietrich captioned a photo of herself holding her son at the hospital. "Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! XOXO."

The proud mom even wore a giraffe mask and had a giraffe stuffed animal placed on her lap.

As previously reported, Dietrich made headlines when she posted a Facebook video of herself imitating April the giraffe on Sunday, March 5. For two weeks now, people have been fascinated with a livestream of April preparing to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Unlike Dietrich, April has yet to welcome her newborn.





In Dietrich's viral video, the then-pregnant South Carolina resident danced in her bedroom while wearing the giraffe mask and just a sports bra and leggings. "Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she wrote about the clip, which has garnered more than 30 million views since Sunday. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, 'Hey, we should order a giraffe mask.'"

