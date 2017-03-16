Ashonti Dixon went into a school bathroom for a tissue and emerged a viral star after she started broadcasting her outrage about the unsanitary conditions on Facebook Live straight from the restroom. Watch the video above to see her hilarious rant!

The Conyers, Georgia mom and her 16-year-old son were at his alma mater, the Lithonia Middle School in DeKalb County, Georgia, one afternoon last week to visit his former music teacher.

Dixon tells Us Weekly that she “got a little emotional” listening to the chorus practice and ducked into a nearby bathroom for a tissue. But what she found was no tissue, no soap dispensers, no doors and toilets covered with trash bags. So she decided to do something about it.

"Y'all see that. That's no soap," she said in the 5 minute, 47 second rant broadcast March 9 which has now been viewed more than 20,000 times. She proceeds to give a detailed a tour of the bathroom, pointing out broken toilets and stalls with makeshift plywood doors. “Look at this door. I don't know who did this. It's a shabby job. I know DeKalb County Schools can do better than that.”

Courtesy of Ashonti Dixon/Facebook

Of the five stalls, only one had a roll of toilet paper — but it was on the floor instead of in a holder. “Who wants to use tissue that’s been on the floor? Nobody,” said the 36-year-old mom in the hilarious tirade. “Because our vaginas matter, they really do.”

A county school representative told CBS News 2 reporter Tom Jones that Dixon's video showed the bathroom “before custodians cleaned it and before it was restocked with soap and paper products.” The representative said all the stall doors throughout the school will be replaced over the next two weeks.

But in Dixon’s video, in which she heads down the hallway and speaks to some female students off camera, one of them tells her that the trash bag over the toilet had been there for a year and that there is never soap or toilet paper.

Dixon said she hopes her video sparks change and gets more parents involved in the school district. “I’m a funny person, but at the same time I am serious,” Dixon tells Us, adding that she was shocked her video has gotten so much attention but is glad people are taking notice. “Our kids deserve better.”

