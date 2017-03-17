The three new tokens in Monopoly. Credit: AP Photo/Wayne Parry

Out with the old! Monopoly just got rid of three of its classic game pieces. The thimble, wheelbarrow and boot tokens will now be replaced with a penguin, rubber ducky and Tyrannosaurus rex, the Associated Press reports.

The decision was made by more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries. Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing, said he is "sad" to see the iconic pieces go, but excited for the change.

"Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T. rex," he told the AP.

Other possible contenders were a hashtag, emoji and computer. However, the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow came out on top with 81,000, 83,000 and 66,000 votes, respectively.

BREAKING: Monopoly replacing thimble, wheelbarrow and boot with penguin, rubber ducky and Tyrannosaurus rex. Story: https://t.co/edaHQpQMDe pic.twitter.com/MmrwL3j8w6 — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) March 17, 2017

Customers seem to be pleased with the newbies. "Most important news story right now: T-Rex #Monopoly," one person tweeted. A second added: "#Monopoly is getting a T-Rex token. Yessss."

The other original objects in the game were an iron, purse, lantern, race car, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse.

Monopoly was released in 1935 and World Monopoly Day is on March 19. The new statues will make their debut in the game this fall.



