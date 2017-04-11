MTV Reality Star Clay Adler Dies by Suicide at Age 27: Report

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

MTV reality star Clay Adler died after an apparent suicide late last month, TMZ reports. He was 27.

According to TMZ, Adler shot himself in the head when he went shooting in the desert with friends on March 25. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead the following day.

Adler is best known for appearing on eight episodes of Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County in 2007. The MTV series was created as a spinoff of Laguna Beach but was canceled after two seasons.

The aspiring actor went on to appear in the TV movie The Fish Tank and Freeform's Make It or Break It in 2009.

Adler reportedly became friends with a then unknown Jennifer Lawrence when the pair first started out in Hollywood. They posed together on the red carpet at L.A.'s Movieguide Awards in February 2007.

Story is still developing.



