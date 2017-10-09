Naya Rivera recently called off her divorce from Ryan Dorsey, and things are already looking up.

"I'm doing great!" the Glee alum, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Point Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 7.



Now that the couple have patched up their relationship, they're spending more quality time together with their 2-year-old son, Josey. "I really like being at home with my family and taking care of my kid," Rivera told Us. "Cooking and decorating. I'm like a weird little Martha Stewart homebody."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Honors

And Josey is already following in his mother's footsteps. "He's an awesome, awesome kid," she gushed. "He's very sweet and very, very musical, which I love. He sings and dances. Loves to dance. We have dance parties like every day."

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Rivera filed to dismiss her divorce from the Pitch actor, 34, in late September. She initially filed for a divorce in November 2016 after two years of marriage, and had requested primary physical custody of their son.

"After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple, who quietly tied the knot in July 2014, told Us in a joint statement at the time. "Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great coparenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."

During her time apart from Dorsey, the Step Up: High Water star briefly dated comedian David Spade.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!