No mercy. XScape has dropped NeNe Leakes as host of The Great XScape tour following comments she made about rape during a recent comedy show. The R&B group made the announcement on Thursday, October 12, that they won't be moving forward with their collaboration with the Bravo star.

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend NeNe Leakes,” they wrote in a statement to TMZ. “As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour.”

“It was an unfortunate incident for which NeNe has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best," they continued. “Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at The Great Xscape tour.”

Leakes, 49, came under fire for some questionable remarks she said during a standup comedy gig at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on Saturday, October 7. During her set, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star joked about male Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers. The audience booed, and when one woman began heckling the star, Leakes fired back: "I ain't even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rape yo' ass tonight when he takes you home, bitch. And steal yo' funky hello kitty, bitch."

After the backlash started pouring in, Leakes apologized for her comments with a post on Facebook and in a tearful Instagram Live video. "I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend," the reality star wrote on Monday, October 9. "Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry."

The reality star was set to join the singers on the road as the show’s host, along with Tamar Braxton and Monica. There's no word on whether someone else will be brought in to replace Leakes.

The Great Xscape tour kicks off in November.

