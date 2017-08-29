Nick Viall Reveals If He Would Do Another ‘Bachelor’ Show

Closing the chapter. Nick Viall revealed whether he’d look for love on another Bachelor franchise show after his split from Vanessa Grimaldi.

The 36-year-old exclusively opened up to Us Weekly at the Wrangler by Peter Max line debut party in L.A. on Monday, August 28. “I’m definitely done with that,” he said. “I’m very thankful for everything. I don’t have regrets. I don’t have any regrets. There are still a lot of positive things that came from it, especially my relationship with Vanessa.”



Viall proposed to Grimaldi, 29, with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane sparkler on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March. Although they tried to make it work, the couple announced their decision to end their engagement on August 25. Viall also vied for Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hearts on season 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, respectively, but he was the runner-up both times. He appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he initially hit it off with Jen Saviano before deciding that they weren’t a perfect match.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The Milwaukee native added that the time he spent with Grimaldi was “one hundred percent” a positive thing, even though things didn’t work out.

Since the split, he’s received an outpouring of support from his Bachelor family. “I’m lucky enough to have friends in Bachelor Nation, like the twins and Ashley [Iaconetti], Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass], Wells [Adams], Jared [Haibon], for sure,” he told Us. "So you know, I’m lucky enough to have a handful of very close friends. And to me, it’s always been important to focus on the people you’re really close with. I was very thankful for a lot of people reaching out and kind of giving their best wishes to both Vanessa and I. A lot of friends from Bachelor Nation were some of those people, and we’re thankful for them.”

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

The former software salesman is also leaning on his family during the tough time — and Grimaldi, too. “I’m very lucky to have my family,” he shared. “Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system, you know? We’re trying to do that, and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other.”

The two-time Bachelorette runner-up still has a lot of love for his former fiancée and “of course” they’re still friends. “I still love her very much,” he told Us. "I’m not afraid to say that.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.