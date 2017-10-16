Nothing to see here! Nicole Kidman is finally explaining her friendly kiss on the lips with Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmy Awards last month.

During an October 13 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the host showed a picture of the now-viral smooch between Kidman and her Big Little Lies costar on the screen.

As the photo appeared, Kidman immediately expressed that the still image was unnecessary to show. “You are so provocative, Graham,” she said. “Why are you showing that?”

“I kissed my husband too!” she continued, referencing Keith Urban, who was next to Kidman during the Emmys. “I did kiss him, because you’ve got to understand, I did everything with Alex.”

Norton quipped: “We saw it!”

Through laughs, a flustered Kidman attempted to explain the situation. “Alright, I’m backing off. I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world,” she said. “And I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin.”

Realizing her choice in words, she said, “I mean, not a mannequin!” before expressing she was done with the conversation.

Social media users freaked out during the September award show ceremony, when Kidman kissed Skarsgard on the lips as he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as Urban looked on and applauded for him.

"Nicole kidman really kissed alexander skarsgard (her tv husband) on the mouth in front of her real husband lmao," one tweeter wrote, while another added: "No one was more surprised when Nicole Kidman kissed Alexander Skarsgard on the lips than AlexanderSkarsgard."

