This rocker put a ring on it! Nicole Kidman revealed in a new interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit that she was previously engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz before she got married to Keith Urban in June 2006.

While chatting with the publication about her role alongside Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë, Kidman, 49, let slip that she and the Divergent star were already familiar before filming for Big Little Lies began because they had crossed paths before. “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father,” Kidman said. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Kidman and Kravitz, 52, dated briefly in 2003 after she rented out a Manhattan apartment he owned, but neither has publicly acknowledged an engagement before. (At the time, the Lion actress was newly single after splitting from Tom Cruise in 2001 after more than 10 years of marriage.)

In a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman did allude to an engagement that never saw itself into fruition, but she never mentioned the “Lady” rocker by name. “I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub,” she said at the time. “And then I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”



Despite their history, however, the pair remain amicable. Kidman and Urban, 49, hung out with Kravitz backstage at the 2016 CMT Music Awards, and even exchanged hugs and posed for photos together.

And Kravitz’s daughter, 28-year-old Zoë, has nothing but respect for Kidman. “[Nicole] can be quiet and shy, which is interesting because the beast of an actress that she is, is so loud and clear,” Zoë told The Edit. “She’s so good that sometimes it was distracting. After every take I wanted to just stop and say, ‘Wow.’”

