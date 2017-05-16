Normani Kordei Responds to Bonner Bolton’s Date Invitation

Another ballroom romance? Normani Kordei responded to fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Bonner Bolton’s request for a date.

The pro bull rider, 29, who was eliminated from the dancing competition on May 8, previously said he would love to go out with the 20-year-old Fifth Harmony singer. “You know what? I love that girl. She is just so beautiful inside and out. When she walks in the room, the whole room lights up,” he told Entertainment Tonight on May 11. “'Normani, will you go on a date with me?’ We’ll see what she says. Hopefully she’s watching. Normani, it would be an honor to go on a date with you, ma’am."

Kordei responded to the cowboy’s invitation while chatting with ET on Monday, May 15. “Yes! I will go out with you!” she exclaimed. “I’ll definitely go out with you."

Her pro partner, Val Chemerkovskiy, had some reservations about the potential romance, though. “Wait, wait, wait! Not this week because we got things to do this week, but maybe a week after that,” he joked of the upcoming DWTS finale. “I need an address, where you’re going on a date, what kind of menu there's going to be. There’s no drinking involved because she’s not even 21 yet.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

The “Work From Home” songstress brushed off Chmerkovskiy’s ribbing, saying, “I turn 21 at the end of the month!”

Kordei told Us Weekly on Monday that she was waiting for the right moment to respond to Bolton's date proposal. “I was waiting to look super cute so I could make a video back!” she said, adding that “he better” come support her at the finale.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

