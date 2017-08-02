Louis Tomlinson Reveals His Friendship With Zayn Malik Is Back On

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Rays of Sunshine

The One Direction guys sure have a lot of history together – and that includes their friendships with former member, Zayn Malik. When Malik suddenly left the group in March 2015, it caused a rift in his friendships with the rest of the boys, especially his former best friend in the band, Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, 25, dropped by Andy Cohen Live on Monday, July 31, and opened up about where he stands with the “Still Got Time” singer two years after Malik's headline-making move. As reported last month, Tomlinson’s late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away in December, wanted her son to make amends with his old friend. He revealed he has since connected with his ex-bandmate, fulfilling his late mother’s wish.

“We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we’re mates again, I suppose,” the "Back to You" singer said.

“Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose,” he said.

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f--king short. A mother's intuition is just f--king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted,” he said in an interview with The Sun on July 20.

Back during the height of One Direction’s success, Malik and Tomlinson were inseparable.

"I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn. So after that whole thing, it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other. I can't speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other,” he told the newspaper.

They have both released their own solo projects since, and Tomlinson even became a father, to son Freddie Tomlinson, in January 2016. They can now both move on from any bad blood and work on getting back to re-establishing the tight bond they once had.

