Orlando Bloom Wishes 'Amazing' Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Happy Birthday

How cute is this?! Orlando Bloom wished his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post Thursday, April 20.

"#HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother co-parent and friend," the British hunk, 40, captioned a pic of Kerr's gifts, presumably crafted by their 6-year-old son, Flynn.

For her special day, the model, 34, received a handmade card that featured butterflies and a wood sign that read "I [Heart] U Mum" made out of sticks.

Bloom and Kerr announced their split in October 2013 after three years of marriage. In July 2016, she got engaged to Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel after a year of dating.

Bloom, meanwhile, recently ended his relationship with Katy Perry. He opened up about their yearlong romance in a recent interview with Elle UK.

"We're friends, it’s good," the Pirates of the Caribbean star told the British mag. "We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that breakups don’t have to be about hate."

The pair first met at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty but called it quits in February.

