Linked by ink. Paris Jackson and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, showed off their new matching tattoos on Saturday, June 29.

The body art — which E News reports they got at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood — is on their inner arms and appears to be an image of a small spoon.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, told Rolling Stone in January that she has more than 50 tattoos. They include tributes to Prince, David Bowie, John Lennon and her father.

It’s not the first time the teen has been spotted hanging out with the Home Alone star, 36. In April she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing Easter bunny ears and sitting on Culkin’s lap.

In May they were spotted at the Paris Blues club in Harlem, New York, where they hung out together till 4 a.m., and last December she shared two pics on Instagram that showed her painting the Jim Gaffigan Show actor’s toenails with red polish.



Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, befriended Culkin after Home Alone came out in 1990 and the child star spent time with the singer at his Neverland Ranch in California and starred in Jackson’s “Black or White” video at the age of 11. Culkin even testified at Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial and defended him against the allegations.

Culkin is also the godfather to the singer’s two other children, Prince Michael, 20, and Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), 15.

