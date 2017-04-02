Making a bold (fashion) statement! Paris Jackson stunned in a sheer, rainbow-colored gown on the GLAAD Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills on Saturday, April 1.

The 18-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson practically glowed in the floor-length Yanina couture gown, which featured a peacock-like pattern of multi-color “feathers” radiating out from a cinched waist. She wore her wavy blonde hair up to keep the attention on her dress.

Jackson shared a split image of herself — one a close-up of her freshly done makeup, and another showing off a profile view of her outfit — to her Instagram, along with a slew of hashtags naming designers, makeup artists and her hair team.

(One important item that didn’t show up on the red carpet was Jackson’s freshly inked yin-and-yang tattoo, which she got with her older brother Prince on Sunday, March 26.)

The budding model/actress presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Amazon’s Transparent, which beat out fellow nominees Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grace and Frankie and Modern Family, among others.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

On Saturday, a litany of other celebrities turned out to celebrate the LGBTQ community, including Patricia Arquette (who was honored with the night’s Vanguard Award), Josh Hutchinson, Mary J. Blige, Harry Shum Jr., Jeffrey Tambor, Caitlyn Jenner, Candis Cayne, Luke Perry and more.

The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo this Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

