Four years after her father’s death, Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is paying forward his passion for charity and giving back.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge,” Meadow, 18, captioned a heartfelt throwback photo of herself dancing with her dad on Tuesday, September 13, on what would have been the Fast and Furious actor’s 44th birthday. “Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts!”



Meadow, Walker’s only child with former girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, concluded her post by nominating Vin Diesel and three other pals to fulfill her call to action.



The Into the Blue star tragically passed away in November 2013 in a fiery car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif. In September 2015, Meadow started the Paul Walker Foundation in honor of her famous father’s memory.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she explained in an Instagram post at the time. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.”

Walker had already begun filming Fast & Furious 7 at the time of his death. Production halted in the wake of his untimely passing so the cast, fans and crew could mourn.

The film premiered on April 10, 2015, nearly one year after it’s originally slated debut date. The movie ended with a heartbreaking montage paying tribute to Walker’s life.

