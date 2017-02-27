Surprise! Penn Badgley is a married man. The Gossip Girl alum, 30, quietly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Domino Kirke, at a Brooklyn courthouse on Monday, February 27.



According to posts on social media, Badgley (a.k.a. Lonely Boy from the hit CW series) made it official with Kirke (who happens to be Girls star Jemima Kirke’s sister) in front of family members and friends. In sweet photos shared to Instagram by their friends and Kirke’s other sister, Lola, the bride can be seen wearing a white lace dress while Badgley rocks a sleek navy suit.

"When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer," Lola Kirke added alongside an Instagram photo with Domino and Jemima, who was dressed casually in wide-leg jeans and a T-shirt. "Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

Badgley has been dating Domino, who has a child from a previous relationship, since 2014. He was previously involved with his GG costar Blake Lively and actress Zoe Kravitz.

