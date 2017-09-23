Blogger Perez Hilton is getting major backlash for a controversial YouTube video in which he suggested that pregnant Kylie Jenner should get abortion.

In a video uploaded to his personal YouTube account on Friday, September 22, Hilton (whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) began by enthusiastically ringing a bell and saying, “Ring the alarm! Ring the alarm! Oh, my God. I needed to get on here instantly to let you know directly from me that Kylie Jenner is 99 percent pregnant. I say that because TMZ is reporting that Kylie is pregnant and of course, there is the possibility that they are wrong, but however, I would say their track record is usually pretty accurate.”

Taking a pause and making a prayer sign with his hands, the The Boy With Pink Hair author, 39, continued, “I’ve just got to do a slow clap, a slow clap for Kylie Jenner. She knows how to work it. She is the new Kim Kardashian. I don’t care about any of them other bitches right now, Kylie Jenner has just one-upped everybody. In case you haven’t been paying attention, Kylie Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott for what, um, 5 months, 6 months? And also, a reminder Kylie Jenner is 19 years old. Um, I love life, I love babies. If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenner, who turned 20 in August, is expecting her first child with rapper Scott. Sources told Us that the Life of Kylie star is four months pregnant and is expecting a baby girl.

“Let’s be really real here people. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last. They’re not going to end up happily ever after. They’re having a baby and they barely know each other! But you know what? It’s great for business,” Hilton continued. “Haha take that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!”

“Babies taking care of babies. You know, the Kardashian show is about to end so Kylie just wants to get a role on Teen Mom. This is when being pro-choice really comes in handy. I just don’t understand the thinking,” he added. “It’s just sad, because, I don’t want to project too much upon Kylie Jenner, but based on everything I know, I personally don’t think at 19 and given who she is, where she is at in her life, she’s going to be a great mom.”

“The human aspect, I think, my heart just goes out to that poor unborn child — but from a business point of view, this is great for business,” he quipped, while snapping his fingers. “Oh, look at all the live views I got right now, this video is going to do real well.”

Some fans were outraged by Hilton’s reaction and took to Twitter to express their disgust over his comments. One Twitter user wrote, “Perez Hilton’s latest video which I refuse to watch (all I had to do was read the headline to know) is beyond disgusting.” Another asked, “Why you telling a woman what to do with her body?”

“It’s not your place to tell women to get an abortion,” another woman tweeted. “So a woman needs a stable relationship with a man to raise a child??” wrote another, “How sexist. Women can do freaking anything.”

Hilton, the single father of Mario, 4, and Mia, 2 — delivered via surrogates — is no stranger to controversy. Early in his career, Hilton was considered an enemy of Hollywood for outing a number of actors and actresses, and posting unflattering photos of celebrities with snarky captions. He was sued for libel by Samantha Ronson, who was dating Lindsay Lohan at the time, for alleging the DJ planted drugs in the actress’ car in 2007. However, in 2010, he became involved with the anti-bullying project It Gets Better, which drew criticism from Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who called Hilton her “personal bully.”

Hilton has responded to the YouTube backlash tweeting, “I know I’m the best father dad! If my daughter was as unready & young as Kylie, I’d tell her to get an abortion too!”

