Pink Donates $500,000 to Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief

Raise your glass! Pink has donated a half a million dollars to the Red Cross to help aid the relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The “So What” singer, 37, shelled out a whopping $500,000, the organization confirmed on Twitter on Friday, September 1, thanking the Grammy winner for her enormous generosity.

“Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!” Red Cross Los Angeles tweeted.

Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts! — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017

They also posted a video of volunteers in their red shirts yelling “Thank you, Pink!” and blowing a kiss at the camera.“We’re partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts,” the charity organization captioned it.

We're partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/TCU0CP9ETW — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017

Pink joins the growing list of celebrities who have donated to the cause including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry, Sandra Bullock, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and more.

The devastating storm hit on Friday, August 25, destroying Houston and dozens of other surrounding cities. At least 44 people have been confirmed dead as of Saturday, September 2.

“The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” the humanitarian organization’s website reads.

Join the cause and donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort now via the Red Cross.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!