Pink Talks Kesha, Dr. Luke’s Legal Battle: ‘He’s Not a Good Person’

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

More than a decade after she collaborated with Dr. Luke, Pink is speaking out against the music producer in regard to his highly-publicized legal case against Kesha. “I don’t know what happened,” the Grammy winner said of the “Praying” singer’s claims that he was sexually and verbally abusive toward her. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”



“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him,” the “Just Like Fire” singer continued in an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday, October 5. “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

As previously reported, Kesha dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald) in August 2016 in order to focus on releasing new music.

“My fight continues,” Kesha wrote on Twitter at the time. “I need to get my music out. I am continuing to fight for my rights in New York. Thank you for all your support.”

Other celebrities have come forward to speak out against the producer, who vehemently denied Kesha’s allegations. Kelly Clarkson similarly bashed the producer in a March 2016 interview, saying he was uniquely difficult to work with.”I only worked with him because, literally, I got blackmailed by my label. They were like, 'We will not put your album out if you don't do this,’” she said in an interview on with the Kyle & Jackie O Show of the experience. “It was a really hard time for me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!