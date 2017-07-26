A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

They grow up so quickly! Pink’s son Jameson went for his first bike ride with dad Carey Hart on Monday, July 24.

The adorable toddler, who turned 7 months old today, was buckled into a seat in front of his dad on a two-wheeler bike. Sporting a colorful helmet, he happily posed for the picture taken by his mom.

“Baby's first bike ride #stoked #likefatherlikeson #mybabydaddyisthebest #safetyfirst,” the songstress captioned the photo of her son smiling ear-to-ear.

The proud dad, 42, also shared the pic to his Instagram account.

“You can see the stoke 👍. @foxheadinc @foxracing,” he gushed.

The former motorcycle racer posted a snap of his daughter, Willow, 6, whom he also shares with Pink, 37, catching waves at surf camp on Tuesday, July 25.

Willz killin it at surf camp!! Can't wait to paddle out with here. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

“Willz killin it at surf camp!! Can't wait to paddle out with here,” he proudly wrote of his daughter’s accomplishment.

Pink made headlines earlier this week when she announced on Instagram that she will release her new single “What About Us” on August 10.

In the pic, the “Raise Your Glass” singer looks off into the distance of a city landscape and sports one of her signature funky hair styles.

She captioned the cryptic post, “WHAT ABOUT US 8/10/17.”

WHAT ABOUT US 8/10/17 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has not released a full-length album since her 2012 record Truth About Love.

