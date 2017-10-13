Don’t bully this breed! October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate these canines.

While pit bulls have a loving and loyal nature and make great family pets and service animals, they are also one of the most misunderstood breeds, suffering from stereotypes, abuse and discrimination as a consequence. But many organizations, advocates and celebrities are hoping to turn these misconceptions around.

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco began rescuing pit bulls almost 10 years ago, and Kim Zolciak recently adopted a pit bull puppy months after her son Kash was attacked by another dog. Other Hollywood stars who have fallen in love with the breed include Sir Patrick Stewart, who welcomed a pit bull foster named Ginger into his home in March, and Tom Holland, who’s known to attend public appearances accompanied by his pooch, Tessa.



Anyone currently looking for a new fur-ever friend could be the lucky one to adopt pitty mix Erin, whose adoption fees are being sponsored by The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux after he fell in love with her while visiting Best Friends Animal Society in September.

Celebrate this loveable breed by checking out the pit bull Instagram accounts below and remembering to always #adoptdontshop!

1. @Roofusandkilo

This family of six misfit pups will keep you entertained with videos of them sneaking into the garden to eat strawberries, to bedtime shenanigans. Plus, #tbt posts of P as a puppy give Us something to live for.

2. @murphyandsissy

These two fawn-colored pups take the best photos while napping and are always doing something for a good cause.

3. @loveabulllisa

Meaty is one of the biggest, happiest pit bulls out there. His sneezes, snorts and mealtime dances always make Us laugh.

4. @hellokingston

This handsome blue nose is always off on a new adventure.

5. @thewhitestpupsyouknow

This family of white pit mixes takes better family portraits than most humans.

6. @noelaniig

Get an adorable daily dose of pits with this foster family.

7. @lexy_the_elderbull

This senior pup from Vancouver, Canada was rescued from a backyard breeder, but that doesn’t stop her from living life to the fullest — while wearing a tutu or two.

8. @chilberg

Rescued pitty mix Puka, who was born with a cleft palate, along with her best friend Rocket Larry, an African Sulcata tortoise, are the perfect duo.

9. @smilingbrinks

This guy never stops smiling.

10. @citypitties

Florida rescues Maximus and Mia spend their days on outdoor adventures before snuggling up with each other at home.

11. @thevelvetburritos

Mila loves to mug for the camera every chance she can get.

12. @gooseisontheloose

This adopted red nose’s facial expressions are priceless, especially when they’re being compared to Nicolas Cage.

13. @murphy_theblue

This handsome young pup’s posts show that he’s already perfected Zoolander’s “Blue Steel” look.

14. @sometimescarl

This blue nose celeb is always making Us wish for our couch. He also knows how to rock a cool pair of sunnies.

15. @morileymoproblems

Look for Riley and his mini brother Killer regularly embracing each other in bed. Enough said.