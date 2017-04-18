'Playboy' Reveals 2017 Playmate of the Year: Meet Brook Power

David Bellemere/Playboy

Aloha! Surfer-babe-turned-model Brook Power has been named Playboy's 2017 Playmate of the Year. Power, 27, first appeared in the magazine's pages as Playmate of the Month in May 2016. The Oahu-based model, who's also a visual artist, will take the crown from last year's honoree, America's Next Top Model alum Eugena Washington, and become the 58th woman to hold the iconic title since Playboy named its first Playmate of the Year, Ellen Stratton, in 1960.



“We're excited to announce that Brook Power is our Playmate of the Year for 2017,” said Playboy Creative Director Chris Deacon in a statement announcing this year's pick. “She is the epitome of a free-spirit — cool, creative and confident, all while balancing a unique personality with extraordinary beauty.”



"Honestly, I never thought I'd end up in Playboy," Power told the magazine in the May/June 2017 issue, which features a stunning topless shot of her on the cover. "I thought it was so out of my element. I’m just a surfer chick who rides horses." Power, who also holds the distinction of being the first Native American Playmate to be named Playmate of the Year, says that she didn't mind going au naturel for the racy pictorial featured in the issue. "When you’re modeling, you’re constantly getting undressed and changing in front of everyone," she said. "I also trusted the aesthetic that I knew the photographer would capture. I think you and I both knew this wasn’t going to be something we would ever regret. It’s something we’re proud of doing."

Happy Birthday to me and Ozzies captain @zacleetaylor , the best dad. Thanks for taking care of us and playing guitar for us and buying us mango and teaching us cool stuff everyday , we love youuu A post shared by Brook Power (@brookpower) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Power is also showing off what could be the most impressive post-baby-body of all time in the pages of the magazine, having just become a new mom five months ago. The model gave birth to son Ozzie in November. (Ozzie's dad is Powers' partner, Zac Taylor, a fellow model.) The genetically blessed family often posts their Hawaiian beach photos on Instagram. "I probably feel the most beautiful when I’m surfing at home in Hawaii," Power told the magazine. "That sounds so cheesy, but having that life force surrounding you and the water on your skin, moving under your feet, you definitely feel powerful, as though you’ve harnessed this great natural energy. You’re not just a spectator — you’re making it even more beautiful by being there."

Playboy's May/June 2017 issue hits stands on April 25.

