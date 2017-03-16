Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on Augu. 19, 2012, in Pasadena, CA. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Former Power Rangers actor Ricardo Medina Jr. faces jail time after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of his roommate.

Medina, 38, admitted to using a sword in the killing, The Wrap reports, and faces six years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday, March 16.

As previously reported, the actor, who played the red superhero in 2002's Power Rangers Wild Force and starred as Deker in Power Rangers Samurai from 2011 to 2012, allegedly stabbed his roommate Joshua Sutter at their Green Valley, California, home after the pair got into an argument over Medina's girlfriend.

According to police, Medina and his girlfriend went into his bedroom and Sutter followed them in, where Medina stabbed his roommate in the abdomen. The actor then called police and was arrested. Sutter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The actor was not initially charged after claiming self-defense, but he was arrested a second time on January 14, 2016. He was charged with one count of murder and faced up to 26 years behind bars, the D.A.'s office told Us at the time.

TMZ reported last year that Sutter's family believed Medina was charged with murder because evidence didn't back up his self-defense story. The family claimed that Sutter had defensive wounds on his hands.

Medina, who TMZ reports remains in jail without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30 and faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!