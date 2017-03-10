UPDATE: Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, tweeted that she and the baby are "feeling great" after the accident:

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Original story below:

Ciara, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, March 10, Us Weekly can confirm. The pop singer, 31, is expecting her second child (her first with her NFL star husband, Russell Wilson).



“Ciara and the baby are doing well,” a spokesperson for the singer told Us. “[The other driver] hit the right side of the car."

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson provided additional details. “There was an accident that occurred on Wilshire today at 11:48 a.m.,” the spokesperson told Us. "It was a two-car accident. Police and fire were called to the scene."

According to TMZ, the “I Bet” songstress was driving a white Mercedes SUV. When she went to make a left turn, a gray Volvo SUV hit her vehicle near the front passenger side, the website reports. Per TMZ, after the accident, Ciara was grabbing her chest and shoulder while she walked around and talked on her phone.



Earlier this week, Ciara made headlines for baring her baby bump in a topless photo shoot for HarpersBazaar.com. In the pics, she held her 2-year-old son, Future Jr., whom she shares with her ex Future, against her chest, while Wilson, 28, cradled her bump from behind. She also described her relationship with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback as “amazing” and “awesome” because of how much he truly supports her.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” she said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you.”

John Rasimus / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The couple, who got engaged in March 2016 while on vacation in the Seychelles, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in England last July. Ciara had pals La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland stand by her side as bridesmaids for her big day, and more than 100 family members and friends attended the nuptials.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!