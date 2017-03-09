Haters can’t sideline her! ESPN reporter Samantha Ponder hit back at trolls for their body-shaming comments while she’s seven months pregnant.

The 31-year-old sportscaster is expecting her second child with her San Francisco 49ers quarterback husband, Christian Ponder. They’re already parents of 2-year-old daughter Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire, who is named after Christian’s football coach Bobby Bowden from Florida State University.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The College GameDay host finally got fed up and lashed out at critics. “Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I’m unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya,” she tweeted Tuesday, March 7.

Samantha faced the barrage of negative comments since reports surfaced earlier this week that she may replace ESPN anchor Chris Berman on Sunday NFL Countdown after he stepped down in January . She previously replaced Erin Andrews as the host of College GameDay in 2012, and also serves as the network's sideline reporter for college football and basketball.

One hater wrote “When I can Tell you Women’s Rights, you can tell me about Sports. I never carried a Child, you Never carried a Football,” while another said she had “no talent.”

Despite a few trolls, dozens of fans shared encouraging messages with her. “You are an inspiration for young girls like my daughter. She is now a sophomore in college dreaming of being on the sideline,” one man wrote. Another tweeter chimed in, “You inspire me everyday! I really look up to you & you make me realize my dreams are totally possible!! You’re Super Woman!"

