One last goodbye. President Barack Obama will hold his final press conference as POTUS in the White House briefing room on Wednesday, January 18, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

White House press secretary Josh Earnest told CBS This Morning on Wednesday that the commander in chief, 55, "wants to bid a farewell to the White House press corps" and "show them the respect they've earned."

Obama's remarks come two days before President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in at the inauguration on Friday, January 20. The news conference also follows Obama's controversial decision to grant a commutation to Chelsea Manning, the soldier who leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.



Later this week, after Trump's inaugural ceremony, the Obama family will fly to Palm Springs, California, for a vacation. The first family will then return to Washington, D.C., where they are renting a house until Sasha, 15, graduates from high school.

Watch the livestream above, which begins at 2:15 p.m. ET.

