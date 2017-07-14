If the U.K. is looking to up tourism, here’s the perfect shot for their brochures.



In London on Thursday, July 13, the world’s favorite Harrys — that would be Harry Styles and Prince Harry, for those living under a rock — reunited at the premiere of the World War II film Dunkirk, which Styles, 23, stars in. The duo, who first met in November 2015, shook hands and chatted on the carpet in what was a beautiful moment between two beautiful people.

Indeed, the meet-and-greet was (almost) too much for the internet to handle. “Harry Styles meeting Prince Harry is proof that my vision board works,” wrote one tweeter. Added another, “PRINCE HARRY MET PRINCE HARRY I C O N I C.”

Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Christopher Nolan written and directed thriller is Styles’ first major acting gig. Set in 1940, the film deftly depicts a climatic moment in World War II when 400,000 Allied soldiers were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, caught between the English Channel and the German army.

“It’s one of the greatest stories of all time and one of the great turning points in human history,” Nolan exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a suspenseful race against time. We bring you right there on the beach with the boys.”

Newcomer Fionn Whitehead was his first choice to lead the film as a fresh-faced private. During three months of auditions, “we looked at thousands of people,” Nolan explains. “Fionn stepped in the room and had this incredibly empathy/ He has the charisma and ability to draw audiences in.”

Dunkirk, also starring Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy, hits theaters on Friday, July 21.



For more reactions, read on:

HARRY STYLES WITH PRINCE HARRY OMG IM IN LOVE THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/vO4nyBRQUG — Alien (@violetrodgerx) July 13, 2017

British Prince Meets 'Suits' Star's Boyfriend pic.twitter.com/GJWJlSbO6b — Vulture (@vulture) July 13, 2017

Harry Styles and Prince Harry, so iconic, so unreal, so beautiful.#Dunkirkpremiere pic.twitter.com/DMKHOGtGf4 — Carolina Herrera (@Carolina_2446) July 13, 2017

