Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen briefly reunited on Wednesday, October 11, as The OC alum, 36, dropped off their daughter Briar, 2, with Christensen in a Los Angeles parking lot.



The former couple looked somber during the seemingly quick exchange, which is the first time they’ve been spotted together since Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that they had split after 10 years of dating.



"They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months,” a source told Us at the time. "They are completely, officially done.”

Bilson gave birth to Briar in October 2014. Nearly a year later, Christensen, 36, revealed that their little girl’s moniker is a nod to the duo’s mutual love of Disney. "There’s a Disney reference there I suppose," Christensen said during an appearance on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in August 2015. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."

The actors first met on set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They quietly called off their engagement in August 2010, only to reconcile three months later.

On Tuesday, October 10, a source confirmed to Us that Emma Roberts was at the center of the couple’s split. According to The Blast, Bilson found text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy costar, which led the Hart of Dixie alum to believe that the two were having an inappropriate relationship.



Roberts has been in an off-and-on relationship with Evan Peters since 2011. The two got in engaged in late 2013 after dating for about a year and a half, but called it quits in June 2015. The duo reunited in August of that year only to split again in May 2016 and once again got back together in November 2016.

