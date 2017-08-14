Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Celebrate Engagement Party in Dallas

First stop! Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, celebrated their engagement party in Dallas over the weekend.

The 37-year-old chiropractor shared an adorable photo of the couple from the bash on Sunday, August 13.

“My world,” he captioned via Instagram. “@therachlindsay #brachel #engagementparty #dallas #bachelorette #bachelornation.”

The Dallas-based lawyer, 32, chose Abasolo over runner-up Peter Kraus during the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired last week. They don’t plan on getting married right away, but they do have babies on their mind.



“We definitely want to get married first and enjoy each other. But, you know, sooner than later. It’s hard to say,” Lindsay told Us Weekly during a press call on August 8.

“She wants four with the fourth being an accident down the line and I want three,” Abasolo added. "And she'll probably win in the end and we'll have four."

Lindsay chimed in: “We’re having four.”

